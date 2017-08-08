Scrapping of Article 35-A can have serious impact: Farooq Abdullah

According to Abdullah, opposition parties have decided to form a “United Front” to create awareness among people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regarding the Article 35-A fallouts.

He added that the Article 35-A pretty much pertains to state subject laws and other important parameters that protect the rights of people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Point to be noted here is that the Article was extended to J&K through the ‘Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order issued by President Rajendra Prasad on May 14, 1954.

It came into the fray to grant protection to state subject laws that had already been defined according to the Maharaja’s rule.