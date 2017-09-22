Second season of Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition IKAAI takes place in Lucknow

Lucknow: Following, the success of their first Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition ‘IKAAI’ at Moradabad, Entrepreneurs Ms. Roma Agarwal, Ms. Ayushi Agarwal & Ms. Radhika Agarwal brought ‘IKAAI’ to the city of Nawabs, Lucknow.

The grand and luxurious affair took place at Hyatt Regency, Gomti Nagar today where Entrepreneur & Esteemed Designer, Ms. Roma Agarwal, along with over 50 top designers & brands, showcased their labels for the fashion enthusiasts for the upcoming festive season. The design & lifestyle extravaganza promised to unleash the latest trends & push the style envelope.

For the upcoming festive and wedding season Ms. Roma Agarwal will showcase her new collection of Bridal and Ethnic wear under her fashion label ‘Roma’. The uniqueness, of the brand lies in the craft and technique, used in, preparing of each piece, which gives them their own exclusivity & elite quality.

The patrons can look forward to interact with top designers like Priya Tholia, Shweta Kapur, Karishma Shah, Nidhi Kejriwal, Akhilesh Pahwa, Team Ritu kumar and more.

Announcing, the names of the participating designers & brands, Ms. Roma Agarwal, Chief curator said, “We’re excited to host ‘IKAAI’ and bring this exhibition for the fashion savvy people of Lucknow. It provides great opportunity for buyers to pick for latest trends in fashion circuit under one roof”.

Ms. Agarwal added ‘IKAAI’ will also provide opportunity for various NGOs to participate and showcase their offerings, for the patrons and gain benefit for the Noble cause they have undertaken.

With appearances by VIPs, Influencers & Celebrities ‘IKAAI’ was poised to make an impact in Lucknow & beyond.

About IKAAI:

‘IKAAI’ is a Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition that promises to bring together the most coveted names in the business of fashion. Curated by Ms. Roma Agarwal, Ms. Ayushi Agarwal & Ms. Radhika Agarwal the exhibition started its journey from Moradabad. In future the company plans to push the envelope by more number of participants, and taking ‘IKAAI’ across country and making it a sought-after event.