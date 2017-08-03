Secret Superstar trailer goes viral, garners 3 mn views

Trailer of movie Secret Superstar starring Aamir Khan has gone viral on Youtube and is getting a brilliant response online as well on other platforms. The trailer of the movie has till now garnered more than 3 mn views within short time of its release.

Movie showcases the journey of Insia, a 14 year old girl from Baroda, whose dream of becoming a singer changes her life and the lives of everyone around her.

Movie is slated to releasing this Diwali Oct 19, 2017 and stars Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij, Raj Arjun, Tirth Sharma, Kabir Sheikh, Farrukh Jaffer and Aamir Khan.

Secret Superstar is Written & Directed by Advait Chandan and Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Zee Studios, Akash Chawla.