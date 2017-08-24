Section 144 imposed in Punjab, Ahead of Gurmeet Ram Rahim verdict

Chandigarh: In what can be termed as a precautionary step, the Punjab Government has imposed Section 144 across Punjab with immediate effect and shut all schools and colleges on August 25, the day the CBI court is going to give its final verdict over the 14 year-old rape case against the Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

According to the official statement coming out from the CM office, a complete ban has been issued with regard to carrying of firearms until the situation normalises.

Captain Amrinder Singh has also ordered withdrawal of 1000 police personnel from VVIP security for deployment on field duty with regard to strengthening the security blanket in the state.

Taking note of the whole situation, the Centre has sanctioned an additional 10 companies of paramilitary forces in order to maintain law and order in the state.

In terms of figures, there is a total of 85 central companies alongside thousands of policemen on the ground that has a responsibility of maintain a tight vigil, more so in the vulnerable areas of Moga, Bathinda, Sangrur, Barnala, Patiala and Ludhiana.

Captain Amrinder Singh has asked the police officials to fan out across the sensitive districts to make sure that there is no untoward incident and disruption of the law and order in the state.

Not much of a surprise that security has been tightened along the state’s borders with Haryana, as well as the connecting roads to prevent any sort of incursions.

Point to be noted here is that for the August 17 hearing, Singh was recused from appearing in person at Panchkula by the court. The Dera chief had given medical reasons for not attending court in person.

Coming to the case, it was registered by the CBI in 2002 against the self-styled godman after allegations of sexual exploitation of two women followers through anonymous letters.

The hearing has been going on for the last ten years.