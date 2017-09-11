Security of Jammu region can’t be compromised: Harsh

Expressing indignation over the gross failure of so called GoM constituted by the State government for the purpose of deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis from Jammu, a strong contingent of Panther activists spearheaded by Mr. Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman of JKNPP and other leaders staged a vociferous protest demonstration against the sinister alliance at Exhibition Ground today.

The leaders and the protestors accused BJP-PDP of defying the directives from the Union Home Ministry pertaining to the eviction of the illegal foreign immigrants from Jammu region. They torched the effigy of coalition govt and sought immediate repatriation of the illegally settled foreigners from Duggar Land.

Hitting out at the State government, Mr. Harsh Dev Singh expressed his grave concern over the total failure of the GoM to formulate any policy to deport illegally settled Rohingyas and Bangladeshi immigrants despite holding couple of meetings.

He said that the much trumpeted group of four cabinet Ministers headed by Dy. CM Nirmal Singh had only proved as ‘mirage’ to hoodwink the masses which only indicated that BJP-PDP had colluded to shelter and settle them in Jammu region.

He further said that in spite of repeated directives and recent advisory issued by the Union Home Ministry pertaining to the deportation of unlawful foreign nationals, the State government remained utterly unresponsive which had further emboldened the anti- nationals to stage pro-Rohingya protests in several parts of Kashmir valley.

Ruing that the people were up in arms against the hypocrisy of the BJP-PDP leaders in view of the illegal settlers posing a grave security as well as demographic threat to the Jammu Pradesh, he said that the ominous combine was towing the agenda of separatists to reduce Dogras to minority.

Mr. Singh said that these immigrants had been described as ‘ticking time bombs’ by the intelligence agencies were prone to fall prey to the “Jehadi extremism”. He said there were media reports that the Rohingyas have formed a militant organisation named Hoozi Arakan that had links with JeM, LeT and even had bases in Pakistan.

Making a fervent appeal to the visiting Union Home Minister Mr. Rajnath Singh to direct the BJP partnered State government to facilitate immediate deportation of the illegal immigrants, he said there were around two dozen FIRs for criminal cases registered against Rohingyas for various offences besides dozens of cases of illegal border crossing, drug trafficking, flesh trade, child abductions, begging and other crimes.

He regretted that they were settled here by several NGOs and Madrassas and several of them had illegally managed to procure PRCs, Identity Cards, Ration Cards, Water and Electricity connections for their daily needs under the tutelage of the present dispensation. He further disclosed that the J&K police had reportedly compiled the comprehensive data of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in the specific areas of jurisdiction but so far it had not been put in the public domain by the State Home department for unknown reasons.

It was reportedly estimated that more than 20,000 Rohingyas had been living unlawfully across Jammu province with majority of them camping in Jammu and Samba districts, Harsh revealed.

Disconcerted by the alleged sacrilegious act in Narwal area on Saturday night, Mr. Singh said that there were reports of Rohingyas having been involved in the crime to flare up communal tension in Jammu city which also instigated the people to block the highway for hours to lodge their protest.

Reminding the Union Home Minister that since these foreign nationals had already been identified in Jammu city and its adjacent peripheries, he said that the State govt. should now comply with the GoI directives and simply deport them to their native countries without any further delay.

He said that Panthers party shall not relent unless Jammu region was liberated from the natives of Myanmar and Bangladesh who were reportedly being hired by the terror outfits to foment trouble in the militancy infested J&K State.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included Rajesh Padgotra, Gagan Partap Singh, Shanker Singh Chib, K.K Sharma, Nirmal Kishore, Rajesh Gondhi, Rashpaul Singh, Mohinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Rakesh Verma, Pawandeep Singh, Narinder Sharma besides others.