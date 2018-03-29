See Pics: Abhishek Bachchan’s Sikh avatar from ‘Manmarziyan’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Manmarziyan’ in which he will be playing the role of a Sikh. The makers of the film managed to unveil the first pictures of the actor in a Sikh avatar on 21st March, 2018. The movie which is directed by Anurag Kashyap and co-produced by Aanand L Rai, will also star Taapsee Pannu and Vishal Kaushal in key roles but it will be interesting for the…

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Manmarziyan’ in which he will be playing the role of a Sikh. The makers of the film managed to unveil the first pictures of the actor in a Sikh avatar on 21st March, 2018.

The movie which is directed by Anurag Kashyap and co-produced by Aanand L Rai, will also star Taapsee Pannu and Vishal Kaushal in key roles but it will be interesting for the people to see Abhishek Bachchan in an altogether new avatar.

Abhishek, who has started shooting in Punjab for the film, also posted an Instagram video of the film’s crew having a meal at a dhaba, where they were surrounded by excited fans.

Here are the pictures:-

While talking with the media in an interview, Taapsee went on to say: “’Manmarziyan’ is a beautiful mix of the different worlds of filmmakers Aanand L Rai and Anurag Kashyap.”