See Pics: Ameesha Patel trolled for sensuous photoshoot pictures

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actress Ameesha Patel who is always active on social media and the one who keeps posting pictures for her fans, yet again posted some sensuous pictures from her recent photoshoot but this time she had face the wrath of trolls just like many other celebrities do.

Ameesha Patel shared some racy photos from a photoshoot and as expected, the actor faced criticism. The photos were bombarded with offensive comments followed by slut-shaming. While some trolls body shamed the 41-year-old actor, others called her aunty. The actor, however, paid no heed and went on to post more photos from the photoshoot.

Here are the pictures of her latest photoshoot:-