SEE PICS: Anshula hosts dinner on Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday

Mumbai: On the occasion of Jahnvi Kapoor’s 21st birthday, half-sister Anshula Kapoor hosted an intimate dinner bash. The entire Kapoor clan was present there to make Janhvi’s birthday sans her late mother Sridevi, a special one. Cousins Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were also present along with uncle Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor.
Here are the pics:-
