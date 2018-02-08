See Pics: Arshi Khan’s bridal avatar for magazine photoshoot!

Mumbai: After being one of the most controversial contestants in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 Arshi Khan have now turned into a bridal avatar for a lifestyle magazine photoshoot. After all the temperature soaring photoshoots the model-actress looked stunning in an altogether different ethnic look.

Arshi has been quite busy after Bigg Boss 11. Right from her Goa-Pune scandal to doing a film with Baahubali star Prabhas, Arshi Khan has been grabbing the entire spotlight. The model-actress took to social media to share her new pictures from the bridal photoshoot.

Here are few pictures of the shoot:-