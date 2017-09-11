See Pics: Happy birthday ‘beautiful’ Shriya Saran!

Mumbai: Shriya Saran, who has turned a year older today, will be having a working birthday, but no complaints!

The gorgeous and talented actress is celebrating her birthday in London. She is there to shoot for an ad campaign with celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar.

According to the information given by a source, “Usually, Shriya spends her birthday with her family in Mumbai, but this time she couldn’t because she had this work commitment, so, after shooting for the campaign, she will be cutting a cake and celebrating with Atul and his team.”

Check out few hot pics here:-