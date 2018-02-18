See Pics: List of super attractive cars of 2017!

The previous year marked the launch of many happening and awaited cars in India in which some of them had come up with some brand new features as a new addition. The year 2017 was probably a happy year for all the car lovers and enthusiasts similarly. So, here we bring the entire list of the most attractive cars of previous year.
See pictures below:-
Read:- Auto Expo 2018: Features of BMW X6 35i M Sport!
1. Skoda Octavia vRS
Read:- Check out the list of top 5 electric cars!
2. Maruti Baleno RS
Read:- Check out the list of top 10 fuel efficient SUVs in India!
3. Ford Figo S
4. Ford EcoSport Facelift
5. New Hyundai Verna
Read:- Toyota unveils studio shots of 2018 Toyota Century
6. Renault Captur
7. Tata Nexon
8. Tata Hexa
9. Jeep Compass