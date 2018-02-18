See Pics: List of super attractive cars of 2017!

The previous year marked the launch of many happening and awaited cars in India in which some of them had come up with some brand new features as a new addition. The year 2017 was probably a happy year for all the car lovers and enthusiasts similarly. So, here we bring the entire list of the most attractive cars of previous year.

See pictures below:-

1. Skoda Octavia vRS

2. Maruti Baleno RS

 

3. Ford Figo S 

4. Ford EcoSport Facelift

5. New Hyundai Verna

 

6. Renault Captur

sexy cars of 2017 - renault captur

7. Tata Nexon

8. Tata Hexa

sexy cars of 2017 - tata hexa

9. Jeep Compass

sexy cars of 2017 - jeep compass

10. Tata Tigor

sexy cars of 2017 - tata tigor

