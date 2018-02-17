See Pics: Randhir Kapoor celebrates his birthday with family

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Randhir Kapoor celebrated his birthday with utmost fun in the presence of his entire family. Kareena Kapoor Khan sure knows how to host a party. The doting daughter that she is, Kareena – along with sister Karisma — recently organised a birthday party for dad Randhir Kapoor as he turned 71.
Here are the pictures of the bash:-
