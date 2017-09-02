Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcome baby girl

Serena Williams who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has given birth to a baby girl. The news was shared by her tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou Twitter.

The 35-year-old American, has not competed since winning the Australian Open in January but has posted several videos to social media showing her hitting balls during her pregnancy.

“Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion,” Mouratoglou wrote.

“Btw … I wish you a speedy recovery… we have a lot of work ahead of us,” he added.

Williams and Ohanian have yet to officially confirm the birth, but the reports she had quickly became the talk of the tournament, which Williams has won six times.

“A baby girl? Well, I hope she doesn’t play tennis,” world number three Garbine Muguruza said with a smile during a news conference.

Fellow American Sloane Stephens said she expected to see a lot of the newborn. “I am very happy for her,” she said. “I cannot wait to see the little baby girl on tour because I am sure she will be around.”