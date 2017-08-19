Setback… Bareilly Ki Barfi full HD movie leaked online!

Yet another film has become the victim of film piracy and this time it is Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi that has been leaked online.

A number of illegal websites have made the copy available for free download and online streaming for users.

Rumour has it that, the pirated copy of Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao’s film is of average quality, though some are even of HD quality. The leaked version of the movie has also been shared on social media sites.

On the other hand, a large number of users might prefer watching a leaked copy as it saves them from buying expensive tickets.

Despite several measures taken by the department of telecommunications and filmmakers to curb the malpractice, movies make their way to the Internet. In fact, in some cases, films get leaked even before their theatrical release.et