Seventy Kashmiri youths have joined militancy this year

JAMMU: If official figures are anything to go by, seventy young men have joined militancy so far in 2017.

According to the sources, majority of the recruits are from three districts in south Kashmir, namely, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam.

Last year, 88 Kashmiri youths joined militancy.

Since 2014, this figure is increasing with every passing year.

There is no denying the fact that the above mentioned districts has become a hotbed of homegrown terrorists.

Security officials are of the view that Pulwama, which has of-late emerged as the terror epicenter, is quite pivotal strategically as it is the focal point to connect Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Budgam districts.

Interestingly, these are the localities that have witnessed the highest number of encounters and attacks.