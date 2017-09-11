Sex addict Gurmeet Ram Rahim not at ease

Chandigarh: Gurmeet Ram Rahim is not at ease. Apart from diabetes, the incarcerated Dera Sacha Sauda chief has also reported feeling uneasy and restless to a team of doctors who examined him at a Rohtak jail.

It has been almost 15 days since Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was lodged in the jail after being convicted of raping two female followers in a 15-year-old case. Jail authorities on Saturday called a team of doctors, including a psychiatrist, in order to conduct a health check up.

According to the sources, rapist baba is not well since he left Dera. He is believed to have told the doctors that his problems are a type of withdrawal symptoms. “The baba is in fact a sex addict. He has no access to the physical pleasures in the jail which is the basis of his restlessness. He can be treated, but if delayed, it can lead to a bigger problem,” says a doctor, who was part of the team, requesting anonymity.

However, there is still question mark if Gurmeet Ram Rahim addicted to drugs as well. Photographs doing rounds on social media suggest that the Dera chief consumed liquor until 1988. “He may not be drinking liquor now, but he regularly consumed energy drinks and sex tonics that were specially imported by him from Australia and other countries,” claims Gurdas Singh Toor, a former Dera member.

Notably, Gurmeet Singh, who did not leave any stone unturned in order to prove himself innocent, once told the special CBI court that ultimately convicted him that he was impotent and was physically incapable of performing sex.

He had also publicly announced in 1990, when he became the Dera chief, that he had renounced his family and had nothing to do with the life or desires of an ordinary man.

Surprisingly, when an anonymous letter, accusing Ram Rahim of rape, written by one of the rape victims surfaced, he started telling people that the girls were under pressure to make false statements and that his opponents had bribed the victims.

“He is a liar as he was never impotent. His son was a few months old when he became a Dera chief in 1990. He is accused of raping his disciples after 10 years . When people demanded his potency test, he retracted his 1990 statement and said he had physical relations with wife only. He wanted to deviate the investigations by telling the court that he is impotent. Why nobody got his potency test done so far is another loophole,” Gurdas Singh Toor said.