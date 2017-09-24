Sex Is Still A Sin For Indian Girls

New Delhi: There is no denying the fact that recent Punjab & Haryana High Court order clearly depicts that speaking out can be life-threatening for a woman – she will be shamed in ways that will silence hundreds of others.

Yes you guessed it right, we are talking about the case where judges have given bail to the three gang rape convicts and used language to blame the victim’s lifestyle for the incident.

One thing is for sure – sexual indulgence has different connotations and repercussions for men and women.

Whether you believe it or not, society continues to have much greater tolerance for sexual indulgence by men. Women are increasingly subjected to moral policing, and branded as ‘promiscuous’ and of an ‘easy virtue’.

It is quite a strange thing that communication technology and social media, the so-called symbols of modernity, continue to be used to blackmail women. For fear of getting ostracised, women often observe the ‘culture of silence’, by not even sharing it with their parents.

According to experts, it is not difficult to understand why a girl being victimised sexually and physically chooses to remain silent. Parents, teachers, police, strangers, neighbours, and even members of the judiciary view sexually active young girls and boys differently, despite the fact that both are parts of the same act. Young people at this point of time, irrespective of class, residence, religion or caste, are unfathomable to the older generation.

While sex is no longer a taboo for India’s modern youth, it continues to be treated as a sin for girls.

As a matter of fact, its quite impossible to find Amitabh Bachchans of ‘Pink’ in real-life situations. A girl who chooses to enjoy life as boys do, consumes hard drinks as boys do, is blamed if she complains about sexual violence.

Young women who manage to enter professional institutions of higher learning are confident and outgoing, but their conduct is restricted because they carry the burden of cultural heritage and family honour.