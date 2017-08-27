Sezal Sharma shooting with veteran actor Zeenat Aman and Zarina Wahab | In Pics

Bollywood’s beautiful actress, Sezal Sharma, is on cloud nine as she’s finally doing a movie that she loves! The actress is glad that good work is finally coming her way. Recently the news was that she had singed Chandan Prabhakar’s untitled Punjabi movie. Now the actress is shooting for Kapil Kaustubh Sharma’s web series Love Life and Screw Ups season 2, produced by Yuvraj Parasar.



Sezal was seen shooting with Bollywood veteran actress Zeenat Aman and Zarina Wahab. The actress shared a picture on her Instagram account and shared her feeling while shooting with two veteran stars. She said, “It’s a dream come true and an honour be sharing the frame with Zeenat ji and Zarina ji. I’m happy I got this opportunity.”

Sezal Sharma was last seen in Bollywood movie 31st October opposite Vir Das and Soha Ali Khan. Other than this, sezal has two releases coming up this year, one of which is GPL, which got showcased in Cannes last year and is due to release in October 2017.