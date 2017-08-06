Shah Rukh happy with GST

Mumbai: Shah Rukh believes that Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the film industry will be advantageous for general public in the long term. He also thinks that a uniform tax will help business too.

SRK recounted that previously, it was different for different states and therefore its impact was on the whole country despite different numbers in place. With uniform tax, things will settle down in the next year or so believes SRK.

It is worthwhile pointing that the GST Council has decided on a two-slab structure for cinema tickets.

To begin with, those costing less than Rs 100 would be taxed less at 18 per cent, while those more will attract a tax of 28 per cent.