Shah Rukh Khan elated with ‘Zero’ response

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is very much elated with the response that he has got from the audience for the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Zero’.

Ever since Aanand L Rai announced his next project with Shah Rukh Khan, the fans have been excited to get their hands on anything and everything concerning the film. Even though the makers are still in the middle of making the film, they decided to unveil the title teaser on popular demand.

The film titled Zero also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in key roles alongside the actor. Much of the curiosity lies in the fact that SRK will be seen in an unusual avatar and that of a dwarf in the film.

As the film’s teaser crossed 20 million views on YouTube, an excited SRK decided to thank fans via a Twitter post. “Thank u all for making Zero feel like a Hero. Sometimes our importance in life is not who we are, but what we make others become by our presence in their lives. @aanandlrai ‘s ‘Zero’ stands for that. #Zero20Million,” he wrote.

In an earlier interview, Rai shared that the title of the film was decided to celebrate the incompleteness in people. “I wanted to celebrate ‘Zero’; I wanted to celebrate the incompleteness in people. There is nothing great in being a complete person. There is a beauty to incompleteness. We all are humans and ‘Zero’ comes from there,” Rai had said.