Shah Rukh Khan gets even bigger on Twitter!

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has achieved another milestone in which he has backing of as many as 28 million followers on Twitter.

Super star is usually seen as an enthusiastic user of social media where he posts updates regarding his personal and professional life.

Shah Rukh Khan has the maximum followers on Twitter id we compare him with other Khans of Bollywood, however, he is behind megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has 29.3 million followers.

Salman Khan has 25.6 million followers, Aamir Khan has 21.9 million followers and Akshay Kumar has 20.2 million followers on the social media platform.

Shah Rukh despite of his average run at the box officie in the last few years has managed to perk up his fan following on social media platforms with his active presence.

At the box office “Raees” and “Jab Harry Met Sejal” could not do well and the actor is presently busy with filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s yet untitled movie, which features the actor as a dwarf. One of the best known actors of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh is often referred to as ‘Baadshah’, ‘King of Bollywood’ or ‘King Khan’ by his fans and well-wishers.