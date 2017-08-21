Shah Rukh, Salman not bothered about box office: Kabir Khan

Mumbai: Director Kabir Khan is of the opinion that superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan is not really concerned about how much money each other’s films have made at the box office.

The last film directed by Kabir Khan was Tubelight who reportedly did a business of Rs 119 crore and the director is saying figures doesn’t really matter in Bollywood, its all about the perception of media.

“I don’t think Salman is looking at what numbers Shah Rukh Khan’s film did and vice versa. They all are superstars in their own space. Some films may work sometimes and sometimes some films don’t. But they are all huge stars. I think it’s the race created by media, it’s fun to read. I don’t think in reality it exits,” Kabir said.

Director of so many hit films, Kabir Khan appreciates the work of other directors and says competition doesn’t exist between them. “We enjoy each others films. When I see the work of other directors, I feel inspired. I don’t think there is any unhealthy rivalry between the directors. There is a general camaraderie.

“I wish I could make Dangal, it’s a lovely story. We had the story in front of us, we did not pick it up. It’s a story that I would have loved to narrate. I love Raju ji (Rajkumar Hirani), he is my favourite filmmaker. I love watching his films,” he added.

Coming back to Kabir Khan as a person, he is widely been known for making films with political backdrops.

When asked about whether he will try a mass entertainer, Kabir says, “We need to redefine entertainment. Audience today is reacting to films that are entertaining like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK and Dangal. Five years ago, these films wouldn’t be defined as entertainers. “But such movies are appreciated and are commercially successful as audiences are enjoying them.”