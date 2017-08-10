Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, once again makes his fans go ‘Wow’ over his temperature soaring shirtless pictures on his Instagram account. The actor is seen flaunting his perfect biceps and abs on the social networking sites and captioned it as ‘Holiday mood’.

Staying true to his words, Shahid has jetted out of the city with his family to celebrate daughter Misha’s first birthday abroad. The Kapoors were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night, ready to head out on their vacation.

See the pics below:-