Shahid Kapoor happy with Kangana Ranaut for her support for Padmavati

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor today went on to thank Kangana Ranaut for extending her support to the controversial film, and said creative people shouldn’t be scared.

Shahid, who was present at the Reebok Fit To Fight Awards on Thursday night, said: “You feel very grateful that people are supporting you, so I am thankful to Kangana (Ranaut), and to everybody else who has spoken for ‘Padmavati’, and has been so kind and brave to come out there and express themselves.”

“Sometimes there has been anger, sometimes people have been emotional, sometimes they have been very logical in breaking it down, but there are a lot of people from the fraternity who have come out and spoken for the film.

“At such times you feel a little vulnerable, and you feel a little emotional because everybody has put in so much work into the film, and it is a lot of sincere work. I don’t think you can make a film like ‘Padmavati’ unless you give a part of your heart and soul to the film. Obviously, the leading face is Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) sir, and we are just following his footsteps,” he added.

The movie is embroiled in controversy since Hindu groups backed by the BJP have opposed its release over alleged distortion of historical facts.