Shahid Kapoor is ‘Sexiest Asian Man’ in the world: UK poll

London: It was a big achievement for the actor Shahid Kapoor as he has been voted as the “Sexiest Asian Man” in the world in an annual UK poll released in London.

The 36-year-old popular actor of recent award-winning films such as “Udta Punjab” beat off competition from chart-topping British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik, last year’s winner who came in at third this year.

Another popular Bollywood star and one of the past toppers of the list, Hrithik Roshan, is ranked second for the third year in a row in the “50 Sexiest Asian Men”poll conducted by London-based weekly newspaper ‘Eastern Eye’.

“I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. I am humbled by the desirable tag,” Kapoor told the newspaper.

“I believe sexy is not only to do with the physical, but as much to do with the mental perspective on life. This one is for all those fans who have loved and supported me,” he said.