Shahid Kapoor to be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will now be reteaming with Imtiaz Ali for the filmmaker’s upcoming project, which will go on floors next year. Decade back both teamed up for a superhit Jab We Met.

There had been media reports suggesting Imtiaz and Shahid would be collaborating again and this speculation caught more fire when the Jab Harry Met Sejal director recently confirmed in an interview that he has indeed approached the Udta Punjab actor with a script.

On Tuesday evening, at the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards, Shahid made the revelation that he would be starting the yet-untitled film after he completes Batti Gull Meter Chalu. Sharing his excitement about reteaming with Imtiaz, who gave Shahid one of his career-defining films, the actor said it will be interesting to reunite with someone, whose work he has admired over the years.

“Yes, we are going to do something soon together and I am really excited. I think Imtiaz is a phenomenally talented filmmaker and we made a film together towards the beginning of both my and Imtiaz’s career and it’s something still people talk about. Jab We Met is very very special and to work with the guy, who gave me Aditya Kashyap and whose work I have loved over the years, will be amazing. The subject that he has is very different from what we have done in the past. It is very exciting and interesting. Right after Batti Gull, thats what I am going to do,” said Shahid.