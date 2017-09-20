Shahid Kapoor working on a different mode altogether

Actor Shahid Kapoor has been catching eyes of his fans through social media in the last couple of years, after all, the star has been flaunting different dressing styles and posting his image on social media and now he has come up with something that the fans are very much eager to watch.

He has been spotted swinging his sword like a fearless knight. And the efforts are mainly for the role that he is playing of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. The actor has been undergoing meticulous training to bring more feel to his on-screen character.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand film, ‘Padmavati’ is creating the entire buzz among fans and the people are eager to watch the film. Actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor will make this film even more entertaining.

Shahid Kapoor was seen swinging his sword and according to media reports, he has been training under Sunil Kumar and is doing really well.

Shahid Kapoor will be seen in a completely different avatar in ‘Padmavati’ and it will be interesting to see how he will perform as a warrior.

‘Padmavati’ will be Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first collaboration with Shahid Kapoor and it will be extremely brilliant scenario of Shahid’s first collaboration with Bhansali.