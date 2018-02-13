Shane Warne to play mentor’s role Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018

Shane Warne will be associated with the Indian Premier League in 2018 as he was appointed the mentor of the Rajasthan Royals franchise for the 11th edition of the tournament.

In a press release issued by the Rajasthan Royals franchise, Warne said he was associated with a franchise that was very close to his heart. “Rajasthan Royals holds a very special place in my cricketing journey. I am overwhelmed by the love and affection showered on me by the franchise and fans of Rajasthan Royals,” he said.

Speaking on the appointment of Shane Warne, Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale said, “Bringing back Shane Warne is also a way to giving back to our fans who have stood by us in trying times.”

Speculations were rife last week when Shane Warne tweeted about his association in the Indian Premier League with Rajasthan Royals when he stated, “Looking forward to making an announcement to you guys this week which I’m very excited about & yes it involves the #IPL2018.”

During his tenure with the Rajasthan Royals, the ace Australian legspinner, who has 708 wickets, helped the team to a fairytale title finish as captain-cum-coach in the first edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008. Overall, he has 56 wickets in 52 IPL games, with his last game being in the 2011 edition.

Contrary to their thrifty approach previously, Royals spent big in the recent IPL auction, buying troubled England all-rounder Ben Stokes for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore and India pacer Jaydev Unadkat for Rs 11.5 crore.

Australian captain Steve Smith and India batsman Ajinkya Rahane are the other big names in the team.