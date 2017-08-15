Sharad Yadav buoyant even after sacking of 21 supporters

Patna: As JD (U) keep on penalising party leaders seen with Sharad Yadav, he believes that things will continue on the same vein, saying Nitish Kumar has underestimated his following within the party.

Sharad Yadav said that he just visited three districts and they had to sack 21 people.

The 21 leaders suspended by the party consists of former ministers, lawmakers and district level office bearers.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar camp is saying that 98 per cent of office bearers, 100 per cent of MLAs and 75 per cent of state committees are with Bihar Chief Minister.

A sulking Sharad Yadav attended the oath-taking ceremony which saw Nitish Kumar being re-inducted as chief minister.

JD (U) has already removed Sharad Yadav as party leader in the Rajya Sabha and suspended Ali Anwar Ansari, also a Rajya Sabha member, for attending a joint opposition meeting.