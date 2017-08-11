Sharad Yadav not getting support from JD (U)

Patna: The division in the JD(U) getting widen with every passing day. Sharad Yadav is claiming that the original party is with him.

According to Sharad Yadav, Nitish Kumar’s joining hands with the BJP comes under the category of “betrayal of the people’s mandate”.

Sharad said that grand alliance was for five years and see what has happened. He also gave examples of the manifestos that were issued before the polls saying, both are different to the core.

Sharad Yadav, who is in Bihar for a three-day tour, is organizing “direct dialogue” with the people.

With JD(U) under the leadership of Nitish distancing itself from this tour, there were not many party workers hovering around Sharad Yadav.

RJD supporters were, however, there in the numbers.

Today, he would go to Darbhanga and Madhubani.