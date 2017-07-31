Sharad Yadav terms JD-U-BJP tie up as ‘unfortunate’

Senior Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav today stated that the new tie up of JD-U with the BJP in Bihar is “unfortunate” and said he did not be in agreement with the decision taken by JD-U President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“I don’t agree with the decision in Bihar. It is unfortunate,” Yadav told reporters outside Parliament.

“The mandate of the people (2015 Bihar assembly polls) was not for this,” the Rajya Sabha member said on the JD-U breaking its alliance the Grand Alliance of RJD and Congress in the state.