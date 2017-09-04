Sharp dip in BRD hospital deaths in 2017: UP Health Department

LUCKNOW: Figures on children deaths compiled by UP government depicts a sharp dip in casualty figures in the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur in 2017 when one compared to those in the last three years.

According to the UP health department figures, 1,317 children had died in the state-run facility so far this year.

In terms of statistics, the number of deaths stood at 5,850 in 2014, 6,917 in 2015 and 6,121 in 2016, the department data said.

The data highlights the fact that the average daily deaths translating to 16 in 2014, 19 in 2015 and 17 in 2016 — as against 5.3 a day till August this year.

“This (death figure) is much lower than that in the previous years,” Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said.

On an expected note, Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh had charged the Uttar Pradesh government with failing to check the deaths in the BRD medical college.

“The toll is alarmingly high and the government has failed to check the casualties,” he had said.

Countering him, the health minister said “good work” was being done by UP government.

“The reason (for the fall in death figures) is the good work done in the last five months. We have strengthened encephalitis treatment centres and taken various effective measures to check the dreaded disease so that more patients are treated at community health centre levels and do not just rush to the BRD medical college,” Singh said.

Lets go back to the original story, according to BRD medical college records, 152 children died in January this year, 122 in February, 159 in March, 123 in April, 139 in May, 137 in June, 128 in July and 325 in August.

“We have to bring this up to at least 80 per cent. We are on the right path,” said an official.

Due to seasonal illnesses, August usually sees a rise in the number of children being admitted to the medical college which caters to Gorakhpur and adjoining districts in Uttar Pradesh, with patients also coming from neighbouring Bihar and Nepal.

“During 2017, larvicidal spraying and fogging were undertaken in 529 villages/urban areas in seven endemic districts of Gorakhpur and Basti division where community meetings and awareness programmes for health workers are being carried out,” Singh said while explaining the drop in the casualty figure this year.