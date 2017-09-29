Sherlyn Chopra mourns death of Hugh Hefner

Mumbai: The entire world is mourning the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and so is Sherlyn Chopra. The actress expressed her condolences on social media over the demise of Hugh Hefner.

Sherlyn, who is the only Indian woman to grace the Playboy Magazine cover, posted a heartwarming message for Hefner on Instagram. She wrote, “#restinpower #restinpeace #hughhefner #trailblazer A true #visionary who chose to not conform to the #dogma set by the self-proclaimed guardians of the society but instead followed his #bliss by acting on his #excitement consistently.”

She also took to Twitter and wrote, “RIP #hughhefner #trailblazer.”

In an interview with a leading daily, Sherlyn said, “I found Hugh Hefner to be a charming gentleman. It is no secret that he lead a life that was flamboyant, bold, outrageous and supposedly controversial. It should also remain no secret that he was passionate about creating an empire not by conforming to the dogma set by the self-proclaimed guardians of the society but by acting on his highest excitement not just occasionally but consistently with an unequivocal zest for growth and expansion.”

Remembering her Playboy photoshoot with Hugh, Sherlyn said, “My Playboy cover shoot experience was nothing short of a paid luxury vacation. I was pampered silly by Hugh Hefner’s staff and crew which made my cover shoot experience highly memorable. Barring the photographer, everybody in the team that did my cover shoot was young women with a mind of their own. They were well trained to think independently. None of them looked at me as an object or a thing but as a spiritual being in a beautiful, exotic body. It’s that paradigm that made it very comfortable for me to unleash my sexuality.”

Hugh Hefner passed away on Wednesday at the age of 91.