Shiv Sena leader Ashok Sawant murdered

Shiv Sena leader Ashok Sawant was on Sunday murdered at around 10:45 pm near his house by two unknown assailants. A two-time corporator from Samta Nagar, Sawant was attacked about 200 metres from his residence as he was returning after meeting a friend.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. As soon as they were informed, police arrived at the scene of the crime and samples were collected for forensic examination.

Samta Nagar Police were also trying to determine if there was a CCTV near the scene of the crime. A case under IPC section 302 was filed and the matter was being investigated.

Vinay Rathod, DSP, Zone 12, said that a case of murder has been registered against unknown persons. The body has been sent to Shatabdi Hospital for postmortem.

Media reports said that the deceased had entered a cable business and had been receiving extortion calls for the last few days. A hunt has been launched to nab the perpetrators of the crime.

Media reports also said that the murder was probably connected to these extortion threats.

Sawant is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.