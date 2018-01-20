Shocker: Principal shot dead by class 12 student in Haryana

According to the information given by the police officials, a Class 12 student of a private school in Haryana has been taken into detained for allegedly shooting dead the principal on Saturday.

Upset after being scolded, the commerce student from Yamunanagar attacked principal Ritu Chhabra with his father’s licensed revolver, police said. Chhabra suffered three bullet wounds and died in a hospital.

The student was rusticated from school about a fortnight ago for poor attendance and for picking up fights, an official said. The official said the student came to school around noon with the weapon and said he wanted to meet the principal. Then he headed straight to Chhabra’s room and opened fire.

Five members of the school staff, including a peon, caught hold of him, the official said. Yamunanagar superintendent of police Rajesh Kalia said the youth was detained and an investigation was underway. Police have also booked his father, a property dealer who could be charged under the arms act.