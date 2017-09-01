Shocking: Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim got more than 4,000 recommendations for Padma honour!

NEW DELHI: Self styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who has been sentenced to 20 years jail by special CBI court for raping two followers had huge following and large number of people had recommended him more than 4000 times for conferring Padma Award to him.

These recommendations were made by the followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim last year while five of these were self-recommendations made by the Dera chief himself.

There were total of 18,768 nominations for Padma Awards 2017 and Gurmeet Ram Rahim was the most recommended name among the list.

Among the 4,208 applications recommending the honour in the name of ‘Saint Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh ji Insan’, his name, were multiple ones submitted by the same person. A majority of these applications were filed from people based in Sirsa, where the Dera headquarters are located. Of the five recommendations received from the Dera chief himself, three mentioned his address as Sirsa, one as Hisar in Haryana and another as Ganganagar in Rajasthan.