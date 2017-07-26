Shocking! Drinking alcohol can boost your memory: Study

As we know that drinking alcohol is injuries to our health but recently a study has proved it wrong. It said that drinking alcohol can boost your memory and also enhance the alertness of your mind.

Researchers from one of the leading universities experimented on this topic to find out about the alcohol as a memory booster. They gave 88 social drunkards a word-learning task after that they divided the participants into two groups, in which one group contained the drunkards and the other one was not drunk. The same task was continued to happen three days.

After the completion of this task, researchers found out that the group who had consumed the alcohol remembered the words that they learnt while the other group of non-drunkards did not remember the words properly.

The researchers said, “The causes of this effect are not fully understood, but the leading explanation is that alcohol blocks the learning of new information and therefore the brain has more resources available to lay down other recently learned information into long-term memory.”