Shocking incident in Lucknow: Class I boy stabbed in school toilet

LUCKNOW: According to the information given by the sources, a class I student was stabbed in his school toilet in Lucknow’s Aliganj area.

The seven-year-old, who was allegedly attacked by a senior girl student, is battling for life at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) here.

In shocking incident that came into knowledge, police said that the reason behind was “the boy said the girl, while beating him, said she was doing so to get the school to close early.”

The incident happened at Brightland Inter College school in Triveninagar here on Tuesday but came to light only after the KGMU authorities revealed about it to the media. Initially, the school had informed the boy’s parents that he had met with an accident.

The school officials informed the police in writing only after reporters reached the trauma centre. The district inspector of schools has issued a showcause notice to the school for not informing the police about the incident in time.