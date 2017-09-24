Shocking: Sex Tourists In India

NEW DELHI – In a shocking news, Indian police have arrested eight Arab nationals accused of paying brokers thousands of dollars to arrange sham Islamic “marriages” with underage girls for sex.

According to the officials, the five Omani and three Qatari men were detained in the southern city of Hyderabad where police had previously arrested wealthy sex tourists seeking so-called one month wives.

V Satyanarayana, deputy commissioner of police, said eight underage girls had been removed from hostels across the city. Five brokers, three clerics and four hostel owners involved in the racket were also arrested.

“The Arab men paid between US$4,500 to US$15,500 to brokers who arranged the girls for short term marriages. They took help from qazis (clerics) to perform the rituals,” Satyanarayana said.

It is worthwhile mentioning that the accused men, all in their late 60s, entered religious unions with the victims after arriving in Hyderabad last month, the officer added.

Sex and marriage with minors is treated as a sex crime in India. The accused men have been charged with deception, rape and slavery offences.