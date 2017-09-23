Siddharth Roy Kapur is again the President of Producers Guild

Mumbai: Film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur is not leaning any stone unturned in the film industry and is marking all success marks for the roads he aims to take ahead. Kapur has been re-elected as President of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India Ltd.

Kapur, husband of actress Vidya Balan, was re-elected at the newly constituted Guild Council of Management, which was held immediately after the 63rd Annual General Meeting here on Friday.

While Vice Presidents Vijay Singh and Apoorva Mehta will continue to hold charge of films wing, Manish Goswami and Srishti Arya have been elected to take care of television wing of the guild.

“Today the guild has decided to widen its mandate by opening its membership to content creators across all audio-visual platforms — film, television and digital,” Kapur said in a statement.

“This will ensure that as the premier association representing producers across India, the guild is completely in step with changing times and inclusive of all creators of content, regardless of which platform they are producing for, and Rajan Shahi, Sunjoy Wadhwa and Asit Kumarr Modi have been elected to the Guild Council of Management,” he added.