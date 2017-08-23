Sidharth Malhotra unveils some secrets | Check out

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra shared some of the untouched aspect of his life while he was present on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, No Filter Neha. The actor is all set for his next release A Gentleman.

In the show he talked at length about the early days of his career and about his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez and his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Sidharth and Jacqueline went out of the way to promote their upcoming release. The duo took a tour of Mumbai city on Sidharth’s bike while Jacqueline recorded it on her phone. While female fans of the handsome actor imagined themselves in Jacqueline’s place on the bike, Jacqueline was not a bit interested in the ‘Sundar, Susheel and Risky’ gentleman who took her on a ride.

Talking about the promotional stunt and Jacqueline’s obsession with social media, Sidharth said, “Jacky is the brand ambassador of social media. While we were on the bike promoting A Gentleman, she was quite worried about her phone as she was doing the live video. She is a mad and a crazy girl to work with. And then she was not interested in me or what we were doing. She was more interested in what’s happening on social media.”

“I think if we take away social media from her, a part of Jacky will die. I also feel one if she has kids, one of them would be named Facebook, one would be named Instagram and one would be Twitter,” joked Sidharth. But for him, Jacqueline is the best kisser on screen.