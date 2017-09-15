Sikkim is a peaceful and green state: Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra who recently produced the movie ‘Pahuna: The Little Visitors’ said that Sikkim is a peaceful and green state just after she called Sikkim a state “troubled with insurgency and troubling situations”.

Twitterati slammed her for being ‘politically illiterate’ and advised her to comment responsibly especially when on an international platform. Though the Tourism Minister of Sikkim, Ugen T. Gyatso said that the actor along with the director and producer have apologised, the social media users condemned her and asked the model-turned-actor to get her facts right.

But known for handling the trolls right, the Baywatch star issued a statement saying, “It saddens me that a comment I made during a recent interview at TIFF has caused this much pain when that was never the intention at all. I never meant to imply that Sikkim has insurgency. My statement was in context of the film that deals with people who seek refuge after they suffer from conflict.”

Contrary to what she said in her interview with ET Canada, Priyanka added, “Sikkim is a peaceful, green state with peace loving people. I know that my statements have hurt the sentiments and pride of the people of Sikkim and for that I truly apologise.”

“I have always taken pride as being someone who is informed about the world but this time, some of the statements made were incorrect and while I should have been better informed about certain facts, I take full responsibility for what I said,” added Priyanka in response to those who asked her to check the facts before speaking.

Also, in the TIFF interview, the actor claimed that Pahuna is the first full-length film of the region to which many remarked that there have been other Sikkimese films too.

Accepting the claims made by people, the Desi Girl said, “I understand now that our film was not the first Sikkimese film to be made, but our aim has always been to provide local talent, both actors and technicians, a global platform to shine. My team and I have had a wonderful experience working in the state and with the local cast and crew and are thankful for the support extended by the Government of Sikkim.”

Concluding her statement, Priyanka added, “I understand the impact of the statements made and hope that the people and Government of Sikkim find it in their hearts to forgive me.”