‘Simran’ gets big at box office, mints Rs. 2.50 cr on day one

Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Simran’ has got off to a fine start on the first day of its release. Audience is very much appreciating the Hansal Mehta’s directorial and the movie has managed to mint Rs. 2.50 crore on the first day of its release.

The Kangana Ranaut starrer film has opened on a higher note. Movie has been into limelight and talks, since its beginning for different reasons and has still done well at the box office as compared to the other releases this week.

The film has been getting rant reviews and Kangana’s acting is something which has been the delightful factor more than any other aspects of the film.

Gambling has been the chief concern of Gujarati girl, Praful Patel and the film revolves around her. The film was making headlines days before its release as CBFC had demanded for 10 cuts in the film comprising of a loud moan to be removed from a sex scene in the film. On the other hand makers makers of the film agreed to all the cuts and changes that were asked by the board.