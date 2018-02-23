Singer Papon kisses minor contestant of music reality show, case registered

Singer Angarag Papon Mahanta landed himself into trouble after a video of him ‘kissing’ a minor singer during a music reality show went viral on social media.

The video, shared by Papon on his Facebook page, shows the singer in a light moment with contestants of the music reality show The Voice of India Kids Season 2. Papon is a jury member of the show and in the video is seen affectionately planting a kiss on a junior contestant.

Apart from Papon, the other jury members include Himesh Reshammiya, Shaan, and Palak Muchhal.

Taking exception to the act, a Supreme Court advocate has shot off a letter to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights terming the singer’s act as “inappropriate”.

Terming the whole act as a “sexual offence”, advocate Runa Bhuyan in her complaint writes, “I am shocked to see the behaviour of the said singer Angarag Papon Mahanta towards a minor girl where he is seen applying colors on a minor girl and inappropriately kissing the said girl. On seeing the video, I am seriously concerned regarding the safety and security of minor girls participating in reality shows across India.”

On the other hand, Papon’s lawyer Gaurang Narang claims that the whole incident is being blown out of proportion. In a telecon with India Today he said, “A person will not put anything against him on public domain for anybody to pick it up and make it a complaint. it is very unfortunate, that a lawyer who has done this- maybe it is her mindset. But the fact remains that this kind of compassion, affection should not be misconstrued. The singer is quite disturbed by the whole incident.”