‘Sir’ Jadeja attains World No. 1 Test All-Rounder spot

By
Team Pardaphash
-

India’s Ravindra Jadeja has managed to get the top spot of the Test all-rounder as per the latest ICC rankings. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan has been overpowered by Jadeja to become top-ranked.

Jadeja’s knock of 70 not out and a seven-wicket haul during the second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo have seen him dethrone Shakib to take the top position among all-rounders for the first time. The top-ranked Test bowler Jadeja has also gained nine places to reach 51st rank among the batsmen.

Jadeja has 438 points, while his team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin is on third position with 418 points.

Here are the top five all-rounders:

Ravindra Jadeja (India) 438 points
Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 431 points
Ravichandran Ashwin (India) 418 points
Moeen Ali (England) 409 points
Ben Stokes (England) 360 points

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH