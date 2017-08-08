‘Sir’ Jadeja attains World No. 1 Test All-Rounder spot

India’s Ravindra Jadeja has managed to get the top spot of the Test all-rounder as per the latest ICC rankings. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan has been overpowered by Jadeja to become top-ranked.
Jadeja’s knock of 70 not out and a seven-wicket haul during the second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo have seen him dethrone Shakib to take the top position among all-rounders for the first time. The top-ranked Test bowler Jadeja has also gained nine places to reach 51st rank among the batsmen.
Jadeja has 438 points, while his team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin is on third position with 418 points.
Here are the top five all-rounders:
Ravindra Jadeja (India) 438 points
Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 431 points
Ravichandran Ashwin (India) 418 points
Moeen Ali (England) 409 points
Ben Stokes (England) 360 points