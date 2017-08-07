COLOMBO: India spinner Ravindra Jadeja will not be playing the their Test match against Sri Lanka as he has been handed the suspension for his misconduct in the second Test match that he played versus Lankans.

Jadeja’s accumulated demerit points reached six within a 24-month period following his latest breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Jadeja threw ball at opener Dimuth Karunaratne off his own bowling when the batsman was inside the crease and the unpired ruled it “dangerous”. The latest breach added three demerit points to his tally, resulting in his suspension.

The third Test against Sri Lanka starts August 12 in Pallekel. Jadeja has also been slapped with a 50 per cent fine on his match fee (Level 2 offence). Jadeja admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC Match Referees Richie Richardson.