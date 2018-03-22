Six dead, two injured in factory explosion in Czech Republic

According to the information given by the officials, in an incident that took place in the Czech Republic today killed at least six people and two others got injured in a chemical factory explosion. While explaining the incident to the media, a Czech oil processor and plastic producer stated that the explosion took place inside one of the storage tanks for fuel in its refinery. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast. Marking things safe, Spokesman Petr Svoboda…

According to the information given by the officials, in an incident that took place in the Czech Republic today killed at least six people and two others got injured in a chemical factory explosion.

While explaining the incident to the media, a Czech oil processor and plastic producer stated that the explosion took place inside one of the storage tanks for fuel in its refinery.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast.

Marking things safe, Spokesman Petr Svoboda said there was no danger of further explosions at the site.

Speaking from the site of the explosion, Holecek also said he believed there was no danger to the town and according to police spokeswoman Marketa Jonova, no dangerous substance have leaked out.