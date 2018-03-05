Six deaths leave Kashmir boiling

Six people have lost their lives in a south Kashmir village which has left the Kashmir boiling while the security forces claim that all those killed were militants or their over ground workers, separatist leaders and locals alleged that four of them were civilians.

The deaths on Sunday evening occurred after a militant travelling in a car attacked the Indian Army’s mobile vehicle checkpost near Pahnoo village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, some 60 km from here.

Four were confirmed dead on Sunday night and two more bodies were recovered on Monday morning, police said.

Police said they recovered the bullet-ridden body of Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Ashiq Hussain Bhat at Saidpora area in Shopian, about 6 km from the firing spot. He was missing since November 13, 2017.

“Preliminary investigation suggest that Bhat’s death was part of Sunday’s gunfight in Pahnoo village. Further investigation is on,” a police officer said.

The body of another civilian, Gowhar Ahmad Lone, 24, was also found on Monday morning, some 250 metres away the gunfight site.