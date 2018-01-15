Six Jaish militants gunned down in Kashmir’s Uri

According to the information given by the police, six militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad got gunned down in a gunfight in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district as Army foiled the infiltration bid.

J&K Police Chief Shesh Paul Vaid said the slain were “suicidal members of Jaish”. The militants were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Dulanja Uri, over 100 kms from Srinagar, when security forced intercepted a group of infiltrators during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

“In the initial gunfight, three militants were killed and the fourth one was neutralised later,” an Army officer said. “The body of the two militants were recovered during searches.”

A massive search operation is underway in the area to see if any other militant was hiding in the area. Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, said the group had “come with a plan of undertaking a Fidayeen attack”.

“From the recovery of arms/ammunition and other war-like stores it appeared that the terrorists had come with a plan of undertaking a Fidayeen attack and belonged to Jaish Mohammad terrorist group,” Mir said. This is the first infiltration bid that has been foiled this year by the Army. Last year, the government sources said, over 100 militants had managed to sneak into the Valley, while over 60 were killed along the LoC.