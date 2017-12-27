Skechers file case against Flipkart firm for selling fake products

Flipkart is again in trouble as US based, atleisure brand Skechers has filed a case against the firm over selling fake products under its brand on huge discounts. Skechers has filed case against it in Delhi High Court.

Besides Flipkart, Skechers has also filed cases against four other sellers including Retail Net, Tech Connect, Unichem Logistics and Marco Wagon for selling counterfeit products of its brand online.

In its petition submitted to the Delhi High Court, Skechers said that with the help of court-appointed local commissioners it raided seven warehouses in Delhi and Ahmedabad to recover fake merchandise from the four sellers. Skechers said that it found more than 15,000 pairs of fake shoes that were to be sold as Skechers, according to a report published in the Economic Times.

The US based retailer has said that it has yet to raid more warehouses of these vendors to tally the final count.

The newspaper quoted Flipkart’s spokesperson saying, “Flipkart is an online marketplace that helps sellers connect with customers across the country. We only act as an intermediary”.